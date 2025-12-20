Chase Tower, Golden Knights collide in championship match

NICAEL Cabanero showed the true heart of a three-time UAAP scoring champion as he delivered crucial baskets down the stretch, lifting powerhouse Chase Tower Runs to a hard-fought 92–88 victory over the star-studded Welec Trucking Services in the Cebu City Christmas League basketball tournament at the City Sports Institute Gym in Barangay Sawang Calero on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

With the win, CTR virtually set up a championship showdown with the Blancas Golden Knights, who earlier booked the first finals berth by edging the Mighty Warriors, 84–83.

The championship game will be played on Sunday at 5 p.m., right after the battle for third place, which starts at 3 p.m.

CTR came out strong and quickly built a 10-point lead in the first quarter, 25–15, but saw its advantage disappear when the tandem of NCAA star Jonathan “Titing” Manalili and UAAP guard Reinhard Jumamoy caught fire from all angles, pushing Welec ahead, 47–41, at halftime.

With Manalili and Jumamoy continuing to control the backcourt, the trio of Reeve Ugsang, Jammer Jamito, and Elmer Chavez took charge in the shaded lane.

A 17–9 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter gave Welec its biggest lead at 64–50 and made it appear poised for a surprise victory. The rally was highlighted by Manalili’s fancy passes that thrilled the crowd.

Despite the wide margin, CTR refused to wave the white flag and instead fought back with the heart of a lion.

Cabanero, the team captain of the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP, sparked a 17–7 rally with two successive layups. He was joined by Jared Bahay, Michael Maestre, and Kenny Roger Rocacurva in the scoring surge, trimming the deficit to 71–67 at the end of the third quarter.

A crucial tip-in by Will McAloney gave CTR the lead for good at 80–79, which they never relinquished despite Welec’s late-minute rally attempts.

Using his experience and size advantage, McAloney asserted his dominance in the low post.

Veterans Jun Manzo, Ted Saga, and Michael Maestre also stepped up to help secure the victory.

“We just showed our defense, we played as a team and took it one at a time. It was tough because they are talented players, so we needed patience. Players like Titing Manalili and Reinhard Jumamoy, we needed to stop them, and that’s why we were able to get the win,” said Cabanero, who finished with 19 points and four rebounds. McAloney chipped in 12 points.

Emman Calo who went hot in the early period topscored with 20 points.

Manalili led Welec with 19 points and dished off six assists, Reeve Ugsang chalked up 15.

Jumamoy scored 14 while Jammer Jamito had 10. / JBM