Chase Tower Runs rules Dayo23

THE Chase Tower Runs conquered the DAYO23 Streetball Invitational Presented by Titan and Jordan Brand, winning the championship with a thrilling 23-21 win over HoopX in the finals on May 19, 2024 in Paco, Manila.
Former University of San Carlos (USC) sharpshooter Froilan Mangubat sank the game-winning longball for the team of businessman Chase Cokaliong to win the crown and the massive P300,000 cash prize that came with it.
Chase Tower Runs, though, had to go through the eye of the needle to capture the championship as it wasted a sizable 20-12 lead, allowing HoopX to tie the score at 21-all in the race-to-23 match-up. Fortunately for the Cebuanos, they were able to get a defensive stop and find Mangubat, who was open at the right wing, for the high-looping dagger of a jumper that gave Chase Tower Runs the victory.
“It’s a moment of immense pride for CTR, our homegrown family ball club. And as for Cebu, it’s a shared pride to represent our city on a national stage, backed by international sponsors like the Jordan brand,” said Cokaliong, who was on hand to support his squad.
“The entire country recognizes the talent that Cebu brings, not just through the recruits in UAAP and NCAA, but also through our local ball clubs,” Cokaliong added.
Despite missing several shots and committing numerous turnovers in the endgame, Mangubat was unfazed by the moment and was ready to take the shot.
“The first thing I had in mind was to trust myself to take the last shot. We did not think about our turnovers because what’s important for us is that we believe in each other and our coaches, especially in our boss, Chase Cokaliong,” Mangubat said after the game.
Chase Tower Runs is led by Cebu City Councilor and Cebuano basketball icon Dondon Hontiveros. Jancork Cabahug, Mangubat, and Ice Hontiveros were named to the tournament’s Mythical Five.
Miguel Gastador, Mac Racho, Jerome Napao, Paul Galinato, and Dolan Adlawan complete the team’s roster. Paul Joven, Mac Galay, Raymond Jimenez, Jon Chua, and Ryan Llanos comprise the team’s coaching staff. / JNP