Chavez lifts USPF over CRMC, 84-79

VETERAN guard Neon Chavez took matters into his own hands in the dying seconds by completing a steal, sinking a 22-footer beyond the arc, and making a pair of charity shots to lift the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers to an 84-79 win over the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024.

Chavez’s heroics came after Mustangs’ hot-streaking guard Keaton Clyde Taburnal single-handedly staged a big 15-5 fourth-quarter rally that erased USPF’s 15-point margin and put CRMC ahead, 74-70.

Chavez completed a steal to tie the count at 79-all with 1:21 remaining in the ballgame. He then found himself free at the rainbow territory and hurriedly launched a three-point bomber in the last 10.7 seconds to break the last deadlock at 82-79.

The Mustangs had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Taburnal muffed his three-point attempt with five seconds left.

Chavez was fouled in the ensuing play and sealed the final count with his two free throws that gave the Panthers their second win in five games.

“I just grabbed the opportunity. I just trusted myself. I also thank God,” Chavez said in Cebuano in a post-game interview.

Chavez topscored for USPF with 23 points, while bigman Paul Daniel Apolonio finished in double-double figures with 16 notches and 12 rebounds. John Miguel Maglasang added 10 markers.

Taburnal led all scorers with 28 points, including four treys, while Redjhee Recimiento chipped in 13 for the Mustangs who went deeper into the cellar with a 1-4 slate.

It was a double celebration for USPF (4-3) as its Baby Panthers demolished the winless University of San Carlos Warriors (0-7), 84-67.

Meanwhile, exciting action highlights today’s doubleheader as leaders in the high school and collegiate divisions collide.

In the 5:15 pm. high school skirmish, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters face the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars. Both teams are toting a 6-1 card.

In the men’s match, defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers (5-0) are expected to put up a tough fight against the UC Webmasters (4-0) at 6:45 pm.

Winners in these contests will assume solo leadership of their respective divisions. / JBM