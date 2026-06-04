CHD: No proof of urine dumping incident

THE Cebu City Health Department’s (CHD) investigation into allegations that human urine was being dumped into public drainage systems in the Colon and Carbon areas found no direct evidence linking any establishment to the reported incident, although inspectors uncovered several sanitation concerns that continue to affect the city’s historic commercial district.

The investigation stemmed from a viral social media complaint posted by a concerned citizen, who claimed she witnessed a worker emptying buckets of what appeared to be urine into a roadside drainage area near Colon and Carbon.

The incident sparked discussion online and prompted City Hall to order a formal investigation amid concerns over public health, sanitation, and the treatment of workers allegedly denied access to comfort rooms.

Records from the City Health Department show that health authorities had already begun investigating the matter even before the issuance of a memorandum from the Office of the City Administrator on April 27, 2026.

An inspection team composed of Sanitation Inspectors Ruel Emperio, Richard Buar, Jesus Creer and Kira Mae Palang conducted ocular inspections and inquiries among several food and non-food establishments along Colon St. in an effort to identify the business allegedly responsible for the improper disposal of human waste.

The owner of the establishment where the incident reportedly happened clarified that the liquid came from water dripping from air-conditioning units and wastewater generated during floor cleaning rather than human waste.

Investigators also reported that all establishments inspected showed no significant findings related to the alleged dumping incident.

Inspection

Following the issuance of the City Administrator’s memorandum, the CHD conducted a more comprehensive assessment of sanitation facilities throughout Colon St. and Carbon Market.

They recorded 60 functional comfort rooms and five shared comfort rooms along Colon St. They found four comfort rooms that were clogged and considered unsanitary.

In Carbon Market, they conducted an inventory of available restroom facilities, including 35 at the Interim Building, 10 of which were operational while another 10 were undergoing maintenance.

They also reported stalls that were being used as sleeping quarters and incidents of open defecation by nearby residents.

The presence of rats and recurring heavy flooding during the rainy season were likewise cited among the major sanitation challenges affecting the area. / CAV