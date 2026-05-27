Ched 7 marks 32nd year with scholarship, aid initiatives

THE Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (Ched 7) is marking its 32nd founding anniversary by highlighting scholarship programs and student-centered initiatives aimed at expanding access to higher education in the region.

The agency discussed its ongoing programs during the May 26, 2026, episode of Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency, focusing on efforts to provide financial assistance and improve student preparedness for college.

The monthlong anniversary celebration began on May 18 and will run until June, featuring activities anchored on the theme “Achieving a Knowledge Economy Together for a Future-Ready Bagong Pilipinas.”

Ched 7 said it continues to strengthen scholarship and student financial assistance programs under the Bagong Pilipinas agenda to help more Filipino students pursue and complete college education.

The agency said the programs form part of its push to widen access to quality higher education across Central Visayas.

Among the initiatives presented was the Bridging, Health, Breeding, Numeracy and Development Project, a partnership between public and private higher education institutions.

Ched 7 said the project seeks to improve the reading and numeracy skills of senior high school students preparing to enter college.

The agency said the initiative aims to help students adjust to academic demands in higher education and improve their chances of success.

Ched 7 Executive Director Filomena Dayagbil said the anniversary celebration reflects the agency’s commitment to building a knowledge-driven economy through education.

Dayagbil said the theme underscores the role of higher education institutions in preparing students for future challenges and workforce demands.

Ched 7 said it remains focused on expanding educational opportunities in Central Visayas through partnerships, scholarships, and student support programs.

The agency said the initiatives are intended to help students complete their studies and improve access to higher education in the region. / JASMINE MAE VERGANTIÑOS, CNU INTERN