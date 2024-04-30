Ched 7 warns vs. scholarship scams

THE Commission on Higher Education Central Visayas (Ched 7) is warning the public against scams involving fake scholarships and cash incentives.

Designed to prey on college students, the scam has gained traction across various online platforms.

Melissa Castillote, Ched 7 regional scholarship focal person said on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, it is important to identify legitimate scholarship opportunities such as those currently under Student Financial Assistance Programs (Stufaps).

“There are students who are calling us everyday asking about these certain scholarship grants that are, in fact, not true. We ask them to become vigilant since fake news is prevalent these days,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Fake news

A Facebook page named “Filipino Gazette” posted last April 22 an announcement that all graduating students under the basic education curriculum, including elementary, junior and senior high students are entitled to P5,000 cash assistance from Ched.

The page posted a link, which was immediately dismissed by Ched 7 as “sketchy and untrue” after it was shown to them by reporters.

In a press conference at their regional office in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, Ched 7 outlined the implementing guidelines for legitimate scholarship programs, cash packages, and other benefits.

Castillote explained that under the Stufaps, students may avail of legitimate scholarship programs that are intended for financially struggling but deserving incoming freshmen college students.

This includes the Ched Merit Scholarship program; a scholarship program for future statisticians; a scholarship program for coconut farmers and their families; and a scholarship grant for children and dependents of sugarcane industry workers and small sugarcane farmers.

However, she clarified to SunStar Cebu that of the scholarship programs under Stufaps, only the educational assistance for coconut farmers and their families is currently actively accepting applicants.

Under this program, there will be 277 slots for the next school year. The Ched has received 250 applications, so far.

Accepted scholars will receive a P60,000 stipend in addition to a P10,000 book allowance per academic year.

The opening of applications for the other programs has yet to be announced, she said.

Merit

Meanwhile, Ched merit scholars will receive an allowance depending on the type of merit ranging from P40,000 up to P120,000 per academic year. Merit scholarships are open to all incoming students.

To help deserving future statisticians, the Ched will also open the Estatistikolar scholarship for third-year BS Statistics college students.

Mira Anne Mirabueno, chief administrative officer of Ched 7, urged parents and students to only get information on scholarships from Ched’s official pages as well as trusted platforms.

They may also visit or call Ched offices to inquire about the full process needed to avail of these scholarship grants.

Mirabueno said they already posted several advisories debunking posts on fake scholarship grants.

She warned the public against interacting with any stranger or questionable Facebook pages online, especially those asking for money.

“These are government scholarships so there should be no money involved. So they should already think twice when that (money requests) happens,” she told SunStar Cebu. / KJF