Cheerful holiday moments at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort

SHERATON Cebu Mactan Resort has formally welcomed the Christmas season into its doors with its annual Christmas tree lighting celebration with the theme, “Cheerful Moments: Creating Cheerful Memories as The World’s Gathering Place.”

Celebrating its second holiday season since its inception, the hotel remains steadfast in offering guests the best of Cebuano hospitality that it is widely known for. As the hotel’s Christmas tree brightly illuminates the lobby, it serves as a shining example of the resort’s dedication to giving its guests a wonderful holiday experience and its commitment to giving cheerful memories to those who enter its doors.

“‘Cheerful Moments’ is our promise and commitment,” said Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s General Manager, Dottie Wurgler-Cronin.

The tree lighting event was followed by performances from some of the best musical performers of Mactan namely the University of Cebu Chorus, the Children’s Joy Foundation, Inc., and the Jules Chevalier Music Ministry String Ensemble as they serenaded guests with classic Christmas carols filling the event with beautiful and festive music.

Holiday offers

This Christmas Tree Lighting marks the start of a series of holiday activities that Sheraton Cebu has in store for its guests.

From Christmas to welcoming the New Year, the resort is more than ready to offer its guests an elevated holiday experience.

Diners can experience the scrumptious 5 Cien restaurant’s culinary delight and avail of its “Christmas Day Lunch” and “Christmas Eve buffet” on Dec. 25 for only P3,936 net per head. Be prepared to party and dance the night away at Sheraton Cebu’s “DJ Night” every Friday and Saturday at its Buhi Cave Bar from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Starting Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, 2023, if you’re looking for a unique dining and gastronomic experience for the upcoming holidays and new year for the whole family, head over to Sheraton’s Asian fusion restaurant that specializes in Nikkei cuisine called, DIP.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for only P3,936 per head plus service charge, guests can welcome the holiday and New Year season with a scrumptious four-course set menu of Japanese-Peruvian dishes. With 5 Cien and Dip’s Christmas and New Year offers, diners are guaranteed to have a unique and delightful experience during the most wonderful time of the year.

The holidays are about satisfying everyone’s sweet and indulgent cravings. Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort offers some of the most delectable treats that will bring you into the holiday spirit. Get a dose of its delicious holiday sweets such as gingerbread cookies, cinnamon star cookies, stollen bread, milk and dark chocolate pistachio hazelnut bars, homemade panettone, gingerbread house, Gugelhupf, fruitcakes and more.

For women’s and children’s rights

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s strong commitment to being a community-oriented brand has allowed the resort to creatively come up with ways to encourage its patrons to take part in the spirit of giving during the holiday season. An exciting addition to the Christmas Tree Lighting is the unveiling of the Christmas Village that is curated by the women of the Zonta Club Cebu 1.

Guests can purchase miniature pieces of the Christmas Village, and proceeds of it will go to the Zonta Club whose causes focus on women’s rights, abolishing gender-based violence, and care for children.

Room offers

Sheraton truly knows how to pump up for the holidays as it’s gearing up with more surprises with its “All-Out Moments” holiday room offerings. For a minimum stay of three nights, the hotel offers its guests a relaxing and comfortable accommodation for two adults. Inclusions for this limited offer are a breakfast buffet at 5 Cien, a 10 percent discount on any 60-minute treatment and a 15 percent discount on any 90-minute treatment at Sheraton Spa, P1,500 worth of dining credits valid at 5 Cien and Dip, and complimentary use of non-motorized sports activity for 30 minutes (kayak or stand-up paddle).

From scrumptious seasonal buffets, and seasonal dishes to the New Year’s Eve, Eminence countdown, guests are sure to create happy moments that they will cherish forever.

Celebrate the holiday season and have a wonderful and cheerful Christmas at the “World’s Gathering Place” in the Queen City of the South. You may reach Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort through its social media pages.