Cheetahs ambush Lancers, grab top spot

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs stunned defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 64-55, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Entering the game as underdogs, the Cheetahs controlled the pace throughout the match, which drew a solid crowd of supporters from both sides.
With the victory, Benedicto finished the first round of the elimination series atop the standings with a 7-1 record.
The Green Lancers, meanwhile, dropped to second place with a 6-2 slate.
Veteran forward Den Rick Orgong led Benedicto with 16 points, three rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
Kenneth Babalcon, Serge Gabines, and Jesli Dela Cruz each chipped in 10 points for the Cheetahs.
Kent Ivo Salarda spearheaded UV with 14 points, while Raul Gentallan finished the game with 12.
Benedicto established its largest lead at 12 points, but faced a major threat when the Lancers mounted a rally early in the fourth quarter.
However, the Lancers failed to sustain their comeback against the tight defense employed by coach BJ Murillo’s Cheetahs.
“We focused on our defense because offense will naturally follow,” said Coach Murillo.
Murillo admitted that while their victory against UV boosted the team’s morale, it was too early to gauge the Cheetahs’ ultimate potential since it is still a long way to go in
the competition.
In the high school division, the University of Cebu-Main (UCMN) Baby Webmasters outlasted the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons,
47-44.
Jay Xander Bulagsak chalked up nine points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals for UCMN, while Cedric dela Rosa steered CEC with 24 notches, eight boards, two steals and a pair of blocks.
The Baby Webmasters kept their perch atop the standings with a 7-1 record, while the Dragons fell to 2-3. / JBM