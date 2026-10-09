Cheetahs ambush Lancers, grab top spot

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs stunned defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 64-55, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

​Entering the game as underdogs, the Cheetahs controlled the pace throughout the match, which drew a solid crowd of supporters from both sides.

​With the victory, Benedicto finished the first round of the elimination series atop the standings with a 7-1 record.

​The Green Lancers, meanwhile, dropped to second place with a 6-2 slate.

​Veteran forward Den Rick Orgong led Benedicto with 16 points, three rebounds, four steals, and two assists.

​Kenneth Babalcon, Serge Gabines, and Jesli Dela Cruz each chipped in 10 points for the Cheetahs.

​Kent Ivo Salarda spearheaded UV with 14 points, while Raul Gentallan finished the game with 12.

​Benedicto established its largest lead at 12 points, but faced a major threat when the Lancers mounted a rally early in the fourth quarter.

​However, the Lancers failed to sustain their comeback against the tight defense employed by coach BJ Murillo’s Cheetahs.

​“We focused on our defense because offense will naturally follow,” said Coach Murillo.

​Murillo admitted that while their victory against UV boosted the team’s morale, it was too early to gauge the Cheetahs’ ultimate potential since it is still a long way to go in

the competition.

In the high school division, the University of Cebu-Main (UCMN) Baby Webmasters outlasted the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons,

47-44.

Jay Xander Bulagsak chalked up nine points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals for UCMN, while Cedric dela Rosa steered CEC with 24 notches, eight boards, two steals and a pair of blocks.

The Baby Webmasters kept their perch atop the standings with a 7-1 record, while the Dragons fell to 2-3. / JBM