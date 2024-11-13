Cheetahs best Jaguars, barge into semifinals

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs formally clinched a spot in the semifinal round when they beat the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 70-64, in the (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

With a 5-1 card, the Cheetahs are now third in the standings behind unbeaten UC Webmasters (6-0) and defending champions UV Green Lancers (6-1). Benedicto College is the first sophomore team in the history of Cesafi to make it to the semifinal round.

Although already assured of a semis slot, coach BJ Murillo still aims for the No. 1 spot in the final four and secure a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Cheetahs can take the number 1 spot if they win over the CIT-U Wildcats today and beat the Webmasters by four points on Nov. 26, the last day of the elimination round.

On the other hand, the Jaguars finished the elimination with a 4-4 card, putting them in a must-win situation. They have to wait for the results of CIT-U’s remaining three games. Should the Wildcats win two of these three games, they will move to the next round via the team-over-the-other rule, while the Jaguars take an early vacation.

CIT-U’s failure to win two of their three games will automatically give the Jaguars the fourth semis slot.

Denrick Orgong topscored with 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cheetahs, while Albert Tolipas and Junil Bulan had 16 and 12 points, respectively.

After trailing 6-14 in the opening quarter, the Cheetahs waxed hot in the middle of the second frame and closed the half at 35-24.

The Jaguars, with Elmer Echavez teaming up with Jay Deiparine and James Calizar, ignited a big rally and threatened the Cheetahs for a while late in the third canto, 45-49.

Taking advantage of USJ-R’s turnovers, the Cheetahs never wasted time and raced away to secure the win.

The Cheetahs posted their biggest lead at 66-52 and never let up the rest of the game.

Orgong shot 63 percent from the field and was named best player of the game.

Echavez and Deiparine fired 13 notches apiece for the Jaguars, while Calizar added 12.

Earlier, the (USC) Baby Warriors scored a thrilling 68-63 victory over the CRMC Baby Mustangs in the high school division.

However, the two teams are eliminated as the Baby Warriors finished the eliminations at 2-7 and the the Baby Mustangs at 1-7. / JBM