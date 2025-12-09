Cheetahs bit Warriors for 3rd place honors

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs formally clinched third place in the 2025 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men's basketball tournament by dominating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 79-59, at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

This marks the second time the Cheetahs have secured third place within their three years of participating in Cesafi, Cebu's premier league.

Den Rick Orgong led the way with 22 points, along with four rebounds, while Serge Gravinez, Nichole Cabanero, and Kenneth Babalcon added 14, 11, and 10 points respectively.

For the Warriors, James Paolo Gica, Kyle Maglinte, and Jhonel Vince Tangkay topped the scoring, all finishing the game with 11 points each. (JBM)