Cheetahs extend run

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs extended their winning streak by beating the struggling University of the Philippines (UP) - Cebu Fighting Maroons 63-56 in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The Cheetahs took advantage of the Fighting Maroons’ weak backcourt in the final quarter to secure their third consecutive win and share the leadership with the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters both holding a 3-0 card.

Coincidentally, Benedicto College will face UC in its next assignment on October 24 in what coach BJ Murillo describe as an acid test for his Cheetahs.

“We will continue what we have started. Ang nakanindot sa team kay ang combination naa ba. Naa tay pointguards nga ma rotate nato og tarong. Ang atong bigmen intact lang gihapon (The good thing about the team is the combination. We have pointguards that we can rotate properly. Our big men remain intact),” said Murillo in a post-game interview.

Murillo added that their loss to UP in a pocket tournament in Consolacion before the start of Cesafi season taught them a lesson.

“Actually katong sa Consolacion breaks of the game ra gyud to. Pero nakita namo ba nga mas naa gyud mi advantage (Actually, what happened in Consolacion was just breaks of the game. But we saw that we really have an advantage),” he said.

However, against the Webmasters, Murillo admitted that it will be a tall order for them, but vowed to give their best.

The Cheetahs began racing away with still six minutes remaining in the fourth period when flashy point guard Rogelio Tolipas Jr. hit a trey for a 59-47 lead.

UP-Cebu out rebounded Benedicto College, 52-40, but the Cheetahs dominated in points off turnovers, 23-9.

Junil Bulan and Denrick Orgong top-scored for the Cheetahs with 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Matthew Flores had 14 and AJ delos Santos added 11 for UP, which suffered its third loss in four games.

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School (SHS) - Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles showed no mercy in demolishing the winless University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 88-63.

The victory pushed the Magis Eagles a step higher in the standings with a 4-1 record, in a tie with the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, who beat them on opening day.

Their next assignment will be a classy match as they face the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons on Sunday, October 20.

Aldin Cainglet scattered 15 points to lead the Magis Eagles and was named best player of the game, while Xian Garcia topscored for the Baby Warriors with 22 markers.