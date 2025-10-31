Cheetahs sprint to 6th win

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs overpowered the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 84-70, in the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Den Rick Orgong continued his brilliant play, scattering 17 points to lead Benedicto to its sixth win in eight games. The victory ties the Cheetahs with defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers for the second spot in the team standings.

Coach BJ Murillo’s wards started hot from all angles, posting a 24-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Although they allowed the Panthers to come closer at 39-34 in the second quarter, 39-34, the Cheetahs quickly went back to work and stretched the margin to 16 points, 66-50, heading into the final period.

From thereon, Benedicto played with precision and intensity, never giving the Panthers any breathing room.

Joining Orgong in double figures were John Carlo Sabroso and Serge Gabines, with 13 points apiece, while Cleo Jawarga Jr. added 10.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 2-6. Janjan Peteros topscored for USPF with 16 points, while Daniel Apolonio added 13.

High School Action

Meanwhile, defending champions Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles showed no mercy in devastating the Baby Cheetahs, 69-31.

With the win, the Magis Eagles moved up to third place with a 4-1 slate, while the Baby Cheetahs fell to 3-3.

Henry Kristoffer Suico once again showcased his all-around performance with eight points, eight rebounds, and nine assists to lead coach Rommel Rasmo’s Magis Eagles.

Tournament Break

In observance of All Saints’ Day, Cesafi will take a short break on Saturday and Sunday.

Games will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with the Baby Panthers taking on the Baby Cheetahs in the high school division and defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers facing the USPF Panthers in the collegiate match-up. / JBM