Cheetahs strike Panthers

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs asserted their dominance over the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) Panthers with a 91–83 victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum.

Right after the tip-off, the Cheetahs unleashed a fiery run, with Den Rick Orgong scoring 11 points in a 15–3 burst that put Benedicto ahead, 27-14, at the close of the first period. BC maintained control and led 45–36 by halftime.

Orgong finished with 23 points and went four-of-five from beyond the arc, but it was Cleo Jawerga who shone brightly with a stellar double-double performance.

Jawerga chalked up 15 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The Cheetahs of coach BJ Murillo were already out of reach when the lead ballooned to 22 points, 86–64, on Kenneth Babalcon’s layup with 2:55 left in the final canto.

Shooting guard Jhon Loufred Diamante and big man Serge Gabines also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

For the Panthers, Keaton Clyde Taburnal topscored with 19 points, Janjan Peteros had 15, and John Howard Taala contributed 10.

Cheetahs relief effort

Yesterday, Friday, the Cheetahs shifted their focus from basketball to community service. They traveled to earthquake-devastated northern Cebu to distribute relief goods to affected residents.

“Padung mi mag operation relief (We are heading to conduct relief operation). Time out (from) basketball but time to help,” coach Murillo said in a text message.

USPF Juniors win

Meanwhile, it wasn’t a total loss for USPF as its high school squad prevailed 69-61 over the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats earlier Thursday.

Luke Brent Dy led the charge for coach Allan Cabatingan’s team with a double-double performance of 17 points and 10 rebounds, plus four steals and two assists.

Both sides fought hard through the first three quarters, but the Baby Panthers turned aggressive in the fourth, unleashing a massive 20-7 rally -- fueled by Dy, Jack Robert Cox, and Kent Lorenz Gabaya -- to seize their second win in three games.

Games postponed anew

Due to the Cebu Coliseum being reserved for other events — most notably the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant — from Saturday, Oct. 4, to Wednesday, Oct. 8, all Cesafi basketball games scheduled during those dates have been postponed.

According to the updated schedule, games will resume on Thursday, Oct. 9. On that day, the USPF Baby Panthers and defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles will face off at 5:15 p.m., while the USC Warriors will clash with the BC Cheetahs at 6:45 p.m. / JBM