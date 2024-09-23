Chelsea Logistics' revenue up 11% in first semester

AS OF the first half of 2024, Chelsea Logistics saw an 11 percent year-on-year revenue increase to P4 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter, revenues rose by 24 percent to P2.2 billion in the second quarter, driven by higher passenger volume and rates, increased freight volumes, more chartered vessels, enhanced tugboat movements, growth in B2B segment, and a greater number of trading vessels.

However, vessel and container van availability remained a growth constraint for the shipping group. Year-to-date consolidated operating profit amounted to P443 million, a significant improvement year-on-year. Cost containment measures and additional vessels put into trading boosted margins year-over-year.

Despite a rise in other operating expenses due to increased business needs, the group achieved a significant cut in net loss before tax by 83 percent to a P70 million loss in 2024, the net effect of high-interest expense.

To sustain the 58 percent reduction in losses achieved in 2023, the Chelsea Group committed to continuously managing operational costs and improving efficiency across all segments. / PR