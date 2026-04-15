Chene Band emerges as Toledo City’s rising pop-rock act

Chene Band, a pop-rock group based in Toledo City, Cebu, is gaining attention for its original music.

The band is composed of Jolan (keyboards), Chet (guitar), Bangkai Alas (guitar), Ivan (bass), Van (drums), Ekim (techno drums) and Irene (vocals).

Formed by a group of friends more than 20 years ago, the band evolved from casual jam sessions into a full-fledged musical act.

After the pandemic, they began composing original songs inspired by Chene, a child with autism who holds a special place in their hearts. Despite challenges in speech, Chene’s exceptional musical talent inspired the band’s creative journey.

Their extended play (EP) album, “Kolorpol,” reflects a spectrum of emotions and musical styles — from pop and rock to ballads and experimental sounds.

The EP was launched on April 11, 2026, at J-Cobs Kusina Bar and KTV. The band can be reached through its Facebook page, Chene Band, and is also active on YouTube and Spotify. / Ariel Itumay with PR