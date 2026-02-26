Cheng family seeks wider NBI probe in fatal crash

THE family of the late businessman Kingston Ralph Cheng has urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 to expand its probe into the fatal incident involving their son and examine possible lapses in enforcing Republic Act 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, and its implementing rules and regulations.

In a statement Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, the family thanked the NBI for conducting a parallel investigation and gathering evidence for possible charges against anyone who may have driven under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They also welcomed the bureau’s review of their concerns over the absence of field sobriety tests, alcohol breath analyzers, and chemical or drug examinations, which they said could affect the strength of the case.

The family said it would continue to cooperate with investigators as they assess all available evidence.

They added that the post-incident inquiry seeks to identify procedural gaps or delays that may have limited proper enforcement of the law, expressing hope that the findings will lead to reforms.

“No one—be it a father, a mother, a husband, a wife, a brother, or a sister—must suffer the heartbreak of losing a loved one as we did,” the family said.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred on Feb. 8 in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, and involved 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo and Cheng.

Police said the suspect first struck a parked Toyota Vios near One Paseo. He then hit Cheng, who was walking along Paseo Saturnino Road, and threw him against a utility pole.

Instead of stopping, Pajarillo fled at high speed toward Maria Luisa Subdivision, where his vehicle overturned several meters inside the gated community.

Cheng was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The accused was taken to Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue for injuries sustained in the crash and was later placed under hospital arrest.

The Cebu City Police Office filed charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Pajarillo posted bail and is facing trial. / EHP