Cheongju-Cebu direct flight launched

CEBU’S connection to South Korea is getting a boost following Aero K Airlines’ new direct flight route from Cebu to Cheongju, South Korea.

Although operating on a limited basis, Aero K is offering this direct flight twice weekly throughout October for Cebuanos to explore the scenic beauty of Cheongju.

In its Facebook post, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport announced that the inaugural flight, RF 524, took off on Oct. 6, 2024, with a grand departure ceremony from MCIA along with a ceremonial water cannon salute.

Cheongju, the capital of North Chungcheong province, is known for its natural beauty, including vast mountains and the historic Sangdang Mountain Fortress.

South Korea is currently the country’s top foreign tourist source market which accounts for 27.16 percent of total foreign tourist arrivals since January 2024, with 1,230,858 visitors from South Korea arriving in the Philippines as of Oct. 7, 2024. / KOC