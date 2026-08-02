Chepsiror, Torregosa rule 1st Zero Hunger Run

KENYAN Eric Chepsiror and long-distance star Artjoy Torregosa seized the men’s and women’s 21-kilometer titles at the inaugural Governor’s Zero Hunger Run on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The Cebu-based Chepsiror crossed the finish line in an impressive one hour, 12 minutes and 59.96 seconds to claim the men’s diadem in the running event spearheaded by Governor Pam Baricuatro.

Kenyan compatriots Daniel Boiwo (1:13:23) and Luka Lagat (1:14:27) finished in second and third places, respectively, while John Veloso Pomeroy (1:29:20) and Temistocles Dela Concepcion (1:35:54) completed the top five.

On the distaff side, multi-titled runner Torregosa completed the course in 1:32:16. Following behind her were Kay Razel Cubdangan, Josephine Rodriguez, April Joy Rapiz, and Addygel Mie Truz.

Both champion runners took home P20,000 each. The second- and third-place finishers pocketed P15,000 and P10,000, respectively, while the fourth and fifth placers received P5,000 each.

Cebu Provincial Sports Commission Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano led the conduct of the sporting event as part of the festivities in the 457th Founding Anniversary of Cebu Province. The race also aimed as a major fundraising initiative for the Provincial Government campaign against hunger.

Baricuatro revealed that the charity run generated P2.9 million in total funds.

In the 12K category, Mark Mahinay and Lynnel Martus clinched the men’s and women’s titles, while Jacob Cagomoc and Jasrain Mizzy Noval claimed top honors in the 6K race.

In the 3K category, Jean Emard Valmoria dominated the 3K men’s division, while Jane Pangalao captured the women’s title. / JBM