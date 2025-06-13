Chepsiror, Torregosa rule Johndorf Run

OVER a thousand runners filled the streets of Cebu Business Park to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Johndorf Ventures Corp. during the recent Johndorf Run.

Athletes and community members vied for victory, prizes and pride in a thrilling showcase of endurance and determination.

In the 12K category, Eric Chepsiror and Artjoy Torregosa dominated the male and female divisions, finishing in 39:32 and 47:41, respectively.

For the 9K race, Franklin Yee led the men’s group with a swift 29:14 finish, while Lizane Abella topped the women’s race in 37:06.

In the shorter distances, Jessie Alelgos (20:02) and Michelle Raniola (25:19) ruled the 6K division, while Kant Lloyd Gabiño (10:14) and Reilizha Kenfdra Cabiles (12:29) outpaced competitors in the 3K run.

The top finishers received substantial rewards, with P12,000 awarded to the 12K champions and P9,000 to the 9K winners. Runners-up and third-place finishers also received generous cash prizes.

The top male and female finishers in all four categories also received premium sportswear from Zeath Sportswear -- the official race and finisher shirt partner -- and bomber jackets from 4Life Philippines. / PR