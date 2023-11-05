Cherry Tiggo hands Petro Gazz first defeat

THE Chery Tiggo Crossovers put a stop to the winning run of the Petro Gazz Angels, as they won in four sets, 25-15, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, in a key Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino elims match-up at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Saturday night, Nov. 4, 2023.

The win allowed the Crossovers to tie the Angels in the standings at 4-1 as the race to the semifinals became more heated. Chery Tiggo’s victory also left Creamline alone at the top again at 4-0.

Unable to sweep the Angels with what had appeared to be a shaky stint in the third, the Crossovers put their act back together in the next frame, storming to 11-6 and 15-9 leads before staving off the former’s series of fightbacks in the stretch to carve out the victory in two hours and three minutes.

With her spikers struggling to close out the Angels, who saved two match points on a Ranya Musa block and a Remy Palma slide attack, playmaker Jasmine Nabor took matters into her own hands, coming through with a blast on a 1-2 play that caught Petro Gazz defense by surprise.

On point both in offense and defense all game, Eya Laure exploded for 21 points, spiking her game-long exploits with 15 attacks, four aces and two kill blocks.

“Petro Gazz is an experienced team and we just focused on our weaknesses,” said Laure.

Shaya Adorador also proved clutch, scoring back-to-back hits to give Chery Tiggo a 23-20 lead in the fourth on her way to a 14-point production while Cess Robles and Pauline Gaston finished with 10 markers apiece.