Chery Tiggo beats Capital1 on opening night

CHERY Tiggo did not waste time in announcing its bid for the title in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference as it routed Capital1 in straight sets, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Tuesday night, Feb. 20, 2024.

The Crossovers showcased their impressive defense against the new team on the block, limiting Capital1 to only six points in the first set before cruising in the next two to win the match in just 67 minutes.

Capital1 saved two match points on attacks, but Shyra Umandal served long in the following play, handing the victory to the Crossovers, who showcased superiority in spikes (42-20) and serves (9-2) over the Solar Spikers.

Ara Galang debuted for Chery Tiggo with nine hits, two aces and one block for a 12-point night to earn the game’s top honors. The former F2 Logistics hitter expressed excitement about playing with her new teammates and emphasized a smooth adjustment to the team.

“First game, everyone is excited, and I’m happy to play with my new teammates,” said Galang. “It’s not difficult to adjust, but there’s still a lot to be done.”

Mylene Paat also shone with 11 points, all on attacks, while Aby Maraño, the team’s other new recruit, added six hits in a two-set appearance.

Pauline Gaston and EJ Laure matched five-point outputs, while Eya Laure and Cess Robles took the backseat and settled for four points apiece.