Chery Tiggo ends PLDT’s winning streak

THE Chery Tiggo continued its march towards the semifinal round, downing the PLDT High Speed Hitters in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on April 16, 2024.

The win created a four-way logjam at second place between Chery Tiggo, Creamline, Petro Gazz, and PLDT. All four teams hold identical 7-2 win-loss records. These teams are only half a game behind the league-leading Choco Mucho, which totes an 8-1 card.

Eya Laure talked about the team’s approach, emphasizing the importance of teamwork over individual efforts. She also stressed the team’s commitment to a disciplined mentality, focused on winning each point and working together towards their goals.

“The team’s mindset is to win every point, wag mamadaliin at mag-trabaho as a team kasi nga, iba ang nagagawa pag sama-sama,” said Laure, who had nine attack points and three blocks to secure the game’s top honors for the second straight time.

“Collective effort talaga. Lahat ginagawa kung ano yung trabaho nila,” said Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes. “Kung ano ang ini-ensayo namin, nagre-reflect kung paano kami maglaro.”

The Crossovers, who have notched wins over the Cool Smashers, the Angels, and the HD Spikers, will take on two eliminated teams in the Akari Chargers on April 20 and the Galeries Tower Highrisers on April 25. / JNP