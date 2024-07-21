Chery Tiggo grabs Pool A lead in PVL

Chery Tiggo pulled off a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Nxled to take the Pool A lead in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Katherine Briana Bell scored 21 points -- 19 on kills and two aces -- as the Crossovers wrapped up the match in one hour and 33 minutes.

Ara Galang chipped in seven kills and four blocks, while Ma. Shaya Adorador had six points, including two blocks.

“Our mindset is to help Kath. We can’t rely solely on our import. The locals need to contribute,” Galang, who also made 11 digs, said in the post-match interview.

Jasmine Nabor tossed 12 excellent sets, while rookie Karen Verdeflor had 10 excellent receptions for Chery Tiggo, which picked up its second win after prevailing over Farm Fresh, 25-13, 27-25, 25-22, on Tuesday.

“It’s a big win ‘cause we came from a straight-set game in our first game. Of course, it’s better to be first, so at least we have the momentum,” Crossover head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

Chery Tiggo will meet Galeries Tower on Thursday.

Hart Meegan had nine points while Lycha Ebon and Jhona Louisse Maraguinot contributed eight and seven points, respectively, for Nxled, which will face powerhouse Creamline, also on Thursday. / PNA