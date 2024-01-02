Chery Tiggo lands Ara Galang

THE Chery Tiggo Crossovers have acquired prolific spiker Ara Galang to bolster their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League in 2024.

The Crossovers made the announcement on Tuesday. Galang, previously of F2 Logistics, will now play alongside several other powerful attackers in former league MVP Mylene Paat, the Laure sisters and Princess Robles.

“I’m very thankful because there’s an opportunity like this to play for Chery, and I’m super excited because, first and foremost, it’s my first time to be part of a different team. So, I joined a team where I didn’t know many people,” said Galang.

“The only ones I know are Buding (Duremdes) and Ate Mylene Paat. I’m excited to work with and play alongside the younger players.”

The 28-year-old used to be a stalwart of the Cargo Movers before the company decided to disband the team last month. Galang, though, did not take long to find a new team and she intends to give all for Chery Tiggo.

“I always give my all-out effort, so I’ll give my best in every training, every game, every day. I’ll do everything I can to contribute and help the team,” she said.