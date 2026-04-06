Chezka, Shaw cruise to semis

CHEZKA Centeno and partner Jayson Shaw of Scotland cruised to the semifinals of the St. Louis Mixed Doubles Open in Missouri on Monday, April 6, 2026 (PH time), while Carlo Biado and Rubilen Amit were knocked off.

Centeno and Shaw humbled the formidable Austrian pair of Albin and Jasmin Ouschan 4-2, 4-2 to set up a Final 4 meeting against the American-Chinese team of Justin Bergman and Fu Xiaofang.

Bergman and Fu spoiled Biado and Amit’s bid by eliminating the Filipino pair in a shootout.

The other semifinal pits the pair of Fedor Gorst and Meng Hsia Hung against Seo Seoa and Wiktor Zielinski.

Meanwhile, Centeno and Amit stand one win away from a Last-16 spot in the Seybert’s Women’s Open, another event in the three-in-one competition in Missouri.

Amit eyes her third straight win when she battles Pia Filler of Germany, while Centeno, who drew a bye, faces Taiwan’s Shui Ching Chiang.

In the men’s 8-ball event, Biado’s attempt to complete his world title collection hit a snag as he dropped to the loser’s bracket.

The former world 10-ball champion and reigning world 9-ball titlist, who earlier defeated Lithuania’s Pijus Labutis 8-3, yielded to American Skyler Woodward, 4-8.

Biado now needs to beat Vitaly Patsura of Ukraine to reach the Round of 32. / SPORTS RADIO 918