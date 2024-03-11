Chiba Jets take down the Seoul SK Knights to reign supreme in the EASL

THE Chiba Jets were crowned the champions of the East Asia Super League (EASL) after they defeated the Seoul SK Knights, 72-69, in a thrilling finale on Sunday night at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Japanese hoops star Yuki Togashi calmly sank two free throws with 13.3 seconds left to put Chiba in front by three. With no timeouts remaining, the Knights brought the ball up and gave the ball to Jameel Warney, who shot a triple that fell short right as the final buzzer sounded, giving the Jets the win and the coveted title.

Togashi, the captain of the Japanese national team, led the Jets with 22 points and seven assists and was named the EASL Final Four Most Valuable Player.

John Mooney added 16 points, 16 boards, and six assists, while former Cleveland Cavalier wingman Ira Brown added 12 points to help Chiba bag the whopping cash prize of $1 million.

Warney paced Seoul with 22 points, 17 boards, and five dimes. He sank an and-one to give the Knights a 62-60 lead with 4:44 to go. However, Togashi answered with a triple to put the Jets in front for good.

The Jets went home with the runner-up prize worth $500,000.

Meanwhile, the Rhenzo Abando-less Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters edged the New Taipei Kings, 78-76, to win third-place honors. The win earned the Red Boosters the cash prize of $250,000.