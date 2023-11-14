Chicken St. nip Joher, off to TUF Basketball finals

CHICKEN St. booked a spot in the TUF Basketball finals after the team nipped the hard-fighting Joher in the semifinals, 70-63, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

This is the second straight season that this team — formerly known as Natural Born Griller — has made it to the finals. It made it to the championship game last season but lost to reigning champions Shetzue’s Razor.

Syv Millevo led Chicken St. with 15 points and four boards, while lefty guard Jerome Soque had an impressive defensive outing, tallying 10 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Chicken St. will wait for the winner of the other semifinal clash between the undefeated Shetzue’s Razor and the AKP Cebu Ball Club, which overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage to oust the Wok by Remedy Kitchen, 76-61, in the quarterfinals.

Warjun Ybanez had 17 points to lead AKP, while Davel Diamante produced 11 boards, three steals and two blocked shots.