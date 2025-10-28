Chie asserts boundaries: ‘I am not public property’

ACTRESS and influencer Chie Filomeno released a statement on Instagram addressing rumors about her personal life and finances. She emphasized that while she is a public figure, she is “not public property.”

Filomeno, who began cosplaying and modeling at age 11, shared that she has been her family’s sole provider since she was 15. She said the false stories circulating online have hurt both her and her loved ones, insisting she has always worked honorably.

She added that after years of public relationships, she now chooses to keep her personal life private, focusing instead on peace and genuine connections. / HBL