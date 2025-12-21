Chie, Matthew spotted in Cebu

Rumored couple Chie Filomeno, 29, and Matthew Lhuillier, 28, were once again spotted together in public, sharing what netizens described as “sweet moments.”

After being seen shopping at Oakridge in Mandaue last month, the two were recently spotted joyriding along Osmeña Boulevard.

In a TikTok post, Matthew was seen driving his white Porsche Speedster, with Filomeno riding alongside him.

When they noticed they were being recorded, they quickly rolled down the car window. Filomeno smiled at the person filming after her name was called, while Matthew also waved.

Matthew is the grandson of businessman Michel Lhuillier.

The two were first rumored to be dating in September this year, at a time when Filomeno was reportedly still in a relationship with actor Jake Cuenca. / TRC S