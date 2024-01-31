Chief tanod in Danao barangay yields weapons in raid

THE chief tanod of Barangay Maslog in Danao City, northern Cebu yielded weapons when operatives of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit raided his house around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in Purok Mayna.

The raiding team, headed by Police Captain Nigel Sanoy, was armed with a search order against the suspect, Allan Capuyan Rom, 69, issued by Judge Josefa Pinza-Ramos of Regional Trial Court Branch 90 in Danao City.

They were able to recover a .45 pistol, an Aresca Japanese rifle without a serial number and several rounds of various calibers from inside Rom’s house.