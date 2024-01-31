Chief tanod in Danao barangay yields weapons in raid

THE chief tanod of Barangay Maslog in Danao City, northern Cebu yielded weapons when operatives of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit raided his house around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in Purok Mayna.
The raiding team, headed by Police Captain Nigel Sanoy, was armed with a search order against the suspect, Allan Capuyan Rom, 69, issued by Judge Josefa Pinza-Ramos of Regional Trial Court Branch 90 in Danao City.
They were able to recover a .45 pistol, an Aresca Japanese rifle without a serial number and several rounds of various calibers from inside Rom’s house.
Sanoy said they applied for a search warrant after receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen that the suspect was brandishing his weapon in their area, which caused his neighbors to fear.
The tanod reportedly had a habit of brandishing his weapon when he got angry.
"Naay reklamo among nadawat sir nga kana siya maghinambog sa iyang armas unya naa sad na siyay batasan nga wala mauyoni sa mga silingan didto ba, mao to naay nag-info nga naa ni armas maong among gi-aplayan og search warrant," said Police Captain Nigel Sanoy.
(We received a complaint, sir, that he boasts about his weapon and exhibits behaviors that his neighbors find objectionable. That’s why we applied for a search warrant when somebody informed us that he possesses a weapon.) (AYB, TPT)