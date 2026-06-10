Child labor cases still high

DESPITE government intervention programs, at least 2,683 child labor cases remained under monitoring in Central Visayas as of May 2026, with labor officials citing poverty as the primary reason children continue to work.

During the Kapihan sa PIA forum at the Philippine Information Agency 7 office on Wednesday, June 10, representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 said existing programs continue to address the problem, even as thousands of children remain under monitoring.

Data presented showed 2,683 children under monitoring across Cebu Province, Bohol, and the Tri-City Field Office as of May 2026, with Cebu Province recording the highest number at 1,218 cases.

Officials noted this follows a broader profiling effort in 2025, when the region exceeded its target by identifying 7,892 child laborers against a goal of 7,560.

Additional data showed 8,976 children were monitored in 2025, which later declined to 2,683 in 2026 following sustained profiling, monitoring, and intervention efforts.

Children under profiling are those currently being verified regarding their names, ages, family situations, and specific needs for government assistance. In contrast, children under monitoring undergo ongoing, continuous tracking after they have been profiled and assisted.

Poverty as main driver

Dole 7 Regional Labor Officer III Roberto Cabardo said poverty remains the main reason children enter the workforce.

“We are closely looking at areas in Region 7 with high poverty incidence because the primary reason children end up in these situations is poverty,” he said.

Cabardo said the agency continues targeted interventions in high-risk communities while maintaining livelihood support for affected families.

As of May 2026, Dole 7 had assisted 104 parents of child laborers in Malabuyoc, Cebu through livelihood support such as equipment and income-generating assistance.

He added that while government programs continue, long-term solutions require broader community involvement.

National context

The situation in Central Visayas reflects a nationwide challenge, although data show gradual improvement.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the number of working children aged five to 17 dropped from 1.48 million in 2022 to 1.09 million in 2023, and further to about 863,000 in 2024.

Child labor cases also declined from 828,000 in 2022 to 513,000 in 2024.

Despite the downward trend, agriculture remains the largest sector involving child labor, followed by services and industry.

PSA data also showed Central Visayas historically ranks among the regions with high child labor incidence, recording about 10 percent incidence rate and accounting for 8.7 percent of working children nationwide.

Programs and interventions

DSWD 7 focal person Glenda Riel said the decline in monitored cases suggests that government interventions are working.

“I believe the programs of different agencies are effective because we continuously monitor cases through local government units, cities and provinces,” she said.

She said the Regional Council Against Child Labor, composed of government agencies, continues coordinated efforts through monitoring, awareness campaigns, and community-based interventions.

Officials said child labor cases in the region are commonly found in construction, vending, fishing, and domestic work, depending on local economic conditions. Children in the entertainment sector are also covered by stricter regulations and permitting requirements.

Child work vs child labor

Officials clarified that child work refers to age-appropriate activities that do not interfere with education or endanger health and development.

Child labor, meanwhile, involves work that harms a child’s physical, mental, moral, or social well-being or prevents schooling.

Efforts against child labor are anchored on Republic Act 9231, which strengthens protections for children and amends the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Under the law, children below 15 may work only under limited conditions and parental supervision, while those aged 15 to 17 may only engage in non-hazardous work.

Night work and hazardous labor, including exploitation and trafficking-related activities, are strictly prohibited.

Shared responsibility

Officials emphasized that eliminating child labor requires cooperation among government agencies, local governments, communities, and families.

Cabardo said the number of monitored cases also reflects improved detection and intervention efforts.

“We start there, we start small and small steps eventually will become big,” he said.

The forum was held ahead of the World Day Against Child Labor on June 12, with officials urging communities to keep children in school and away from exploitative work.

“Children deserve to be safe, to learn, to play and to dream,” Riel said.

DSWD and Dole reiterated their commitment to strengthening programs that prevent child labor and support affected families across Central Visayas. / April Vince Villacorta and Jhoyenn Sumayang, CNU interns