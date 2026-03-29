China extends dominance

MANILA – China continued to dominate the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Track and Para Track Championships at Tagaytay CT Velodrome in Cavite Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Huang Sichen tallied 42 to win the gold medal in the men’s points race event. Japan’s Tsukasa Sawano (36) and Uzbekistan’s Shoislom Shoakmalov (18) took the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women’s division, Hong Kong’s Law Ching Kiu scored 43 points to claim victory over Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Kabdulova (34) and Uzbekistan’s Gulhayo Sattarova (33).

China leads the medal board with 11 golds and 5 silvers followed by South Korea (3 golds, 4 silvers and 3 bronzes), Chinese Taipei (2-2-3), Kazakshtan (2-1-0) and Japan (1-5-7).

Meanwhile, Filipino Maritanya Krog finished fourth in the women junior elimination race on Friday.

It was the closest to the podium finish so far by any of the 30 national track and para track athletes entered by the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (PhilCycling).

“It’s a great honor and achievement for me to be in the top four, not only because it’s my first time, but also because we had very little preparation for the championships,” the 17-year-old Krog said.

Krog is the daughter of former road and track national rider and now national team coach Marita Lucas.

China’s Ding Aonan won the race, followed by South Korea’s Lee Yun Ji and Indonesia’s Alegya Keiko Hendranaya.

“I was very nervous during the race because I knew I could be eliminated anytime. But I kept pushing myself to stay close to the front and gave it my best,” Krogg said. / PNA