China water cannons PCG, BFAR ships anew

CHINA Coast Guard (CCG) vessels subjected Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships to a series of water cannon attacks and dangerous maneuvers on Friday, July 24, 2026, the second day of the “Kadiwa ng Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda” fuel subsidy mission near Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement, PCG spokesperson Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said the incident began at around 6:26 a.m., when CCG vessel 3107 fired its water cannon at BRP Cape San Agustin from approximately 400 meters away while the PCG vessel was conducting a maritime patrol some 15 nautical miles northeast of Bajo de Masinloc, where it was being shadowed by no fewer than six CCG vessels and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels.

At around 7:35 a.m., CCG vessel 21581 directed water cannon fire at BFAR vessel BRP Datu Paduhinog while it was en route to conduct its regular mission some 12 nautical miles northeast of the shoal, closing to within approximately seven meters off the vessel’s port bow — a maneuver that placed Filipino personnel at serious risk of collision.

The CCG vessel had deliberately switched off its Automatic Identification System, concealing its identity in violation of international navigation safety regulations.

CCG 21581 scored a direct water cannon hit on BRP Datu Paduhinog at around 7:53 a.m., followed by two more direct hits at around 8 a.m.

BRP Datu Paduhinog also experienced a temporary loss of satellite internet connectivity while transiting approximately 10 nautical miles northeast of Bajo de Masinloc, with connectivity restored at 8:36 a.m.

At around 8:09 a.m., Chinese Maritime Militia vessel 00318 was monitored pulling a rope approximately 100 meters astern of BRP Datu Sumakwel, posing a hazard to the vessel’s safe navigation.

At around 8:55 a.m., CCG vessel 3303 likewise fired its water cannon at BRP Datu

Cabaylo from approximately 300 meters astern.

“Despite these illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive (ICAD) actions, all PCG and DA-BFAR personnel are safe, and the vessels sustained their presence in the area in continued support of Filipino fisherfolk exercising their legitimate rights in their traditional fishing ground,” Tarriela said.

As of 9:30 a.m., the PCG monitored a total of 26 vessels in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc — three PCG vessels and seven BFAR vessels against 12 CCG vessels and three Chinese Maritime Militia vessels.

The PCG strongly condemned the CCG’s actions, reiterating that Bajo de Masinloc is an integral part of Philippine territory, and its surrounding waters form part of the country’s territorial sea and exclusive economic zone.

“The 2016 Arbitral Award has affirmed that Bajo de Masinloc is a traditional fishing ground of Filipino fisherfolk, whose rights cannot be lawfully impeded by any foreign power,” he said.

On Thursday, July 23, a similar harassment occurred during the first day of the fuel mission, with CCG vessel 3302 firing its water cannon at BRP Datu Dumangsil for more than two minutes, while CCG vessel 21579 executed a dangerous crossing maneuver approximately 500 meters ahead of BRP Datu Paiburong.

Despite the harassment on the first day, M/V Mamalakaya and BRP Datu Cabaylo completed the distribution of fuel and food packs to Filipino fishing boats in the area by mid-morning. / PNA