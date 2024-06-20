Chinabank trades under new stock ticker symbol: CBC

THE Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) and China Banking Corp. (CBC) held a special bell-ringing ceremony to mark the first time that Chinabank will be traded under the stock symbol, CBC, effective Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

PSE chairman Jose Pardo in his welcome message during the bell-ringing ceremony, it was an “auspicious time for Chinabank to do this rebranding exercise given its rosy prospects, after having posted a record net income of P22 billion last year.

As of end-2023, Chinabank ranked fourth among private domestic banks in three categories—in terms of largest assets at P1.5 trillion; as largest lender with gross loans amounting to P791 billion; and largest deposits at P1.2 trillion.”

Chinabank has also been a member of the PSE MidCap index since February 2023 and in February this year, it also became a constituent of the PSE Dividend Yield index. / PR