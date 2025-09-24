China’s Feihe taps Cebu, Davao to expand in VisMin dairy market

CEBU and Davao are serving as key entry points for Chinese dairy giant Feihe International as it launches its AceKid fresh milk formula in the Philippines, aiming to capture the growing Visayas and Mindanao market where parents are increasingly seeking higher nutritional value for their children.

Unlike conventional milk powders that undergo multiple high-heat processing steps, AceKid is produced directly from fresh liquid milk in a single-step “farm-to-can” process. Feihe said this preserves more proteins, vitamins and minerals, making them easier for the body to absorb. The product is also marketed as free of added sucrose and maltodextrin — ingredients often linked to cavities and digestive issues — while fortified with 14 vitamins, seven minerals, DHA, ARA, lutein, choline and GOS to support brain, eye, and digestive development.

“Parents are looking beyond price and brand familiarity. Fresh milk formula represents a new premium category in child nutrition,” the company said.

Feihe sources its milk from the “golden milk source belt” at 47° North Latitude, an area known for fertile black soil, pure spring water and favorable climate conditions. Founded in 1962, the company has built its reputation as one of China’s most trusted dairy producers, with a six-decade record free of product safety incidents.

The rollout in Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, Cagayan de Oro and General Santos highlights Feihe’s push to gain ground in the Philippines’ $1-billion dairy market, currently dominated by multinationals like Nestlé, Abbott and Mead Johnson.

The company said its expansion into VisMin is part of a broader Southeast Asia strategy to tap the region’s fast-growing middle class and rising health awareness among parents. / KOC