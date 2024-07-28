Chinese challenger dethrones Vitor

CHINESE warrior Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke delivered what he promised and stopped hometown hero Virgel Vitor to win the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super-featherweight belt in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XVII” Saturday night, July 27, 2024, at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 24-year-old Laayibieke dropped Vitor in the third round with a solid left to the jaw. Vitor survived Laayibieke’s onslaught but the Chinese boxer pressed on and continued his attack.

In the fifth round, Laayibieke swarmed Vitor with a series of unanswered punches near the corner, prompting referee Danrex Tapdasan to step in and stop the fight in the 1:06 mark.

“I didn’t expect to knock him out that early. We were looking at around the eighth round,” said Laayibieke. “I want to fight back here. I love Bohol. I love the Philippines. I idolize (Manny) Pacquiao.”

Laayibieke won his 10th straight fight and improved to 10-2 with seven knockouts, while Vitor fell to 22-4 with 15 knockouts.

“Our boxer here from China is very talented. He was able to showcase his skills. Vitor also showed his character as a fighter. It was a very good fight that definitely defined what PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions can offer to the fans in the ‘Kumong Bol-anon’ boxing series,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

Podot will bring back Laayibieke to fight in Bohol and defend his belt, possibly against a foreign opponent.

Although battered and bruised, the 27-year-old Vitor vowed to bounce back.

“I felt sluggish and off. My response was late,” said Vitor. “This sport is always like this. Sometimes you lose and you won’t always be on top. I’ll come back stronger.”

Gerwin Asilo (9-0, 4 KOs) captured the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight strap after an impressive second-round knockout of Thai Surat Eaim Ong (19-6-1, 14 KOs) in the co-main event.

Asilo caught Ong with a solid right uppercut to the jaw that dropped the Thai near the neutral corner.

Referee Aquil Tamano reached the 10 counts and stopped the fight in the 1:06 mark of the second round.

In the undercard, Althea Shine Pores (5-0-1, 1 KO) won the Philippine Female light-flyweight belt after a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Maria Theresa Pinili (6-1, 2 KOs).

Other matches in the card saw Cebuano hard-hitter Reymart Tagacanao (9-0, 7 KOs) defeating journeyman Renoel Pael (23-16-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision, Shane Gentallan (10-1, 5 KOs) walking away with a unanimous decision over tough veteran Ariston Aton (9-11-1, 5 KOs), undefeated Cebuano prospect Christian Balunan (11-0, 7 KOs) forcing journeyman Dexter Alimento (13-14, 9 KOs) to quit on his stool at the end of the second round, and Angelous Pilapil (3-0, 2 KO) knocking out Kier Torregosa (2-6-2, 1 KO) in the first round.