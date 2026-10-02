Chinese national held in phone scam

A FOREIGN national who was reportedly involved in cellphone scams was arrested by personnel of the Talamban Police Station after allegedly victimizing a 22-year-old businessman outside a mall in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

The arrested suspect was identified as Pan Qinhai, 53, a Chinese national from Shanghai, China.

According to the Talamban police investigation, the victim, identified as alias Curt, a resident of Barangay Pit-os, sought police assistance by sending a text message through the One Button App to report that he had caught a suspected scammer.

One Button is Central Visayas first Android-based Emergency Alert Button app, which allows police units to receive an alert with just one press of the button.

Police immediately responded and found Qinhai being held by the victim and other people in the area.

According to the victim, Qinhai went to his coffee shop at around 11 a.m. the same day and offered to sell him an iPhone 17 Pro Max for P35,000.

After inspecting the cellphone and determining that it appeared legitimate and original, the victim told Qinhai that he only had P25,000 at home.

The victim handed over the P25,000 and received the cellphone. Qinhai then immediately walked away without saying anything.

The victim noticed that the cellphone he received was no longer the original iPhone 17 Pro Max. He immediately chased Qinhai and with the help of his uncle who was with him at the time, blocked his path.

Upon inspection, the cellphone handed over by Qinhai was found to be fake. Qinhai had allegedly switched the original phone with a counterfeit device, prompting the victim and others to apprehend him.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy city director for operations, said Qinhai, who was arrested in Talamban, was also allegedly involved in another incident involving a 27-year-old man in Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

In that incident, the suspect allegedly claimed that he no longer had money to buy a ticket to return to China and offered to sell his expensive cellphone. He allegedly used the same scheme of swapping the original cellphone with a fake one.

Pelare said there is a strong possibility that the suspect may have victimized several other people in Cebu and was already known for allegedly committing scams.

Police urged the public to remain vigilant, especially as the holiday season approaches, when criminals may target more Cebu residents.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is advised to immediately contact the police so authorities can respond promptly. / AYB, ABC