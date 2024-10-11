Chinese nationals admit to ‘scheming operations’

Some Chinese nationals arrested in the Moalboal resort raid admitted to “scheming operations,” but authorities have not confirmed this as they still need to access the recovered computers and cell phones for further investigation.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director, Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, said on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, that during interviews with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (Cidu) 7, the Chinese nationals claimed they were operating a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo), describing their activities as “scheming.”

The Chinese nationals said that their operations could only be clarified if they were granted access to the computers, laptops, and cell phones recovered from the resort.

The police raided the Happy Bear Resort in Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal, on Oct. 9, where 38 undocumented Chinese nationals, suspected to be involved in Pogo activities, were arrested.

“Some of the detained Chinese nationals say it seems like scheming, but at the same time, they are somewhat admitting that there’s an activity like such, but on our part, we cannot categorically say that it is true because we have not yet accessed the computers,” said Aberin.

Aberin has ordered the Cidu to work on the search warrant so they can open the computers legally and use them as evidence before the court.

Aberin said the PRO 7 has continued monitoring the establishments with possible Pogo operations.

He said they are in close coordination with the local government unit officials.

He also urged the public to report should they see any strange foreign nationals within their area.

38 Chinese nationals

The investigation into the 38 Chinese nationals, who were detained for failing to provide documentation related to their employment in the area, is ongoing.

BI 7 Regional Intelligence Head Amai Matugas, in a separate interview on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, said that they are still verifying the information about the arrested Chinese nationals that was forwarded to them by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

When asked about the entry of foreign travelers, Matugas explained that as long as all documents and requirements are complete upon arrival, they are allowed to enter the country.

He added that the BI cannot predict what foreign travelers may do after they have been granted entry.

“If they pass the requirements for foreign travelers and the officers have no reason to exclude them, hence, they will be allowed to enter,” said Matugas.

BI requires foreign travelers to present important documents like valid passports, and visas, if applicable.

Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) President Alfred Reyes, in a separate interview, said Happy Bear Resort in Moalboal is not part of their association, as well as the Tourist Garden Resort in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City which was previously raided and found out to be a Pogo hub.

Reyes said after the announcement and crackdowns on Pogo by the government, all HRRACI members are aware of the risks and violations should any Pogo operate in their respective properties.

“HRRACI will not tolerate such actions that will not follow the said government mandate,” Reyes said. / AYB, CDF