Chinese student explores Filipino communication studies

STUDYING abroad can be a transformative experience, and for Yangkun Wang, a first-year communication student from China at the University of the Visayas, it has been just that.

Wang, who moved to the Philippines to pursue higher education, shared the challenges and rewards of adapting to a new cultural and educational environment.

Initially, Wang found studying in the Philippines difficult due to language barriers, as English is widely used both in classrooms and in social settings.

“Communication in China is traditional and formal, but here, it’s more diverse and connected with both local and global contexts,” he said.

His family’s business ties in the Philippines motivated him to choose the country for his studies. Though he hadn’t considered studying communication before, his desire to understand Filipino culture and other cultures led him to this academic path.

The language barrier was one of his biggest hurdles. Yankun wasn’t accustomed to speaking English regularly, nor was he familiar with Filipino languages. However, with the support of his professors and classmates, he began to gain confidence.

“My Filipino classmates are really friendly and helpful; they even assist me with my schoolwork and interpret some crucial lessons for me,” Wang said.

Back in China, he was more hesitant to ask questions in class, explaining that communication with teachers and classmates there is more reserved. In contrast, he found the Philippines’ classroom environment to be engaging and supportive.

He praised the interactive and lively atmosphere of his communication classes, where professors encourage open discussions and place emphasis on practical skills like public speaking, media production and storytelling. This hands-on approach gave him the confidence to participate in classroom activities and discussions.

Over time, Wang found the experience incredibly rewarding, both academically and personally. Studying communication in the Philippines helped him improve his language skills and broadened his understanding of cultural nuances in communication.

“Communication here emphasizes informality and connection, which taught me the flexibility and adaptability needed for successful cross-cultural communication,” he noted, contrasting it with China’s more formal and hierarchical style.

Reflecting on his journey, Wang said he appreciates how his time in the Philippines has enriched his global perspective. “The difficulties of adjusting to a new language and culture were challenging, but the personal and academic growth I’ve gained has been worth it,” he shared.

“As an international student, I’ve learned vital intercultural communication skills that will benefit me in my future career,” Wang said.

For Wang, studying communication in the Philippines has been a rewarding experience, one that not only expanded his academic horizons but also prepared him for the complexities of a globalized world.

Junior Journo Geralyn P. Barquio / University of the Visayas