Chinkee Tan Headlines Oro China's Two-Day Holiday Bazaar in Cebu This November

If you've been putting off Christmas shopping, here's a good reason to start early.

Oro China Jewelry, marking 60 years in business, is holding a two-day Holiday Bazaar at Atlantic Hall, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino on November 13 and 14, 2026. Doors open at 11 a.m. both days, and the event runs until 7 p.m. Admission is free, and walk-ins are welcome. Registration is only required if you want to join the Disney On Ice raffle.

Two guests worth clearing your schedule for

Day 1 (November 13) is a good day to come in early. Free ear piercing and free jewelry cleaning are available on-site, with exclusive giveaways and surprises throughout the day. Bisaya creator Scarfvenger will also be there for a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Day 2 (November 14) brings Chinkee Tan for a Gold as Investment Talk at 2 p.m. — practical, plain-language advice on why gold has been a trusted store of value for Filipinos and how to think about it as part of a savings plan. Come early and stay for it.

What else is in store