Chinkee Tan Headlines Oro China's Two-Day Holiday Bazaar in Cebu This November

If you've been putting off Christmas shopping, here's a good reason to start early.
Oro China Jewelry, marking 60 years in business, is holding a two-day Holiday Bazaar at Atlantic Hall, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino on November 13 and 14, 2026. Doors open at 11 a.m. both days, and the event runs until 7 p.m. Admission is free, and walk-ins are welcome. Registration is only required if you want to join the Disney On Ice raffle.
Two guests worth clearing your schedule for
Day 1 (November 13) is a good day to come in early. Free ear piercing and free jewelry cleaning are available on-site, with exclusive giveaways and surprises throughout the day. Bisaya creator Scarfvenger will also be there for a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Day 2 (November 14) brings Chinkee Tan for a Gold as Investment Talk at 2 p.m. — practical, plain-language advice on why gold has been a trusted store of value for Filipinos and how to think about it as part of a savings plan. Come early and stay for it.
What else is in store
Real jewelry starts at ₱3,199. The first 20 buyers each day with a minimum spend of ₱35,000 get additional freebies on top of everything else.
Every registered attendee is automatically entered into an e-raffle for Disney On Ice tickets. Ten winners will be drawn — but you need to be present at the bazaar to qualify.
Also joining Oro China Jewelry at the event: Oro Galleria Fine Jewelry, which carries Italian gold, and Love & Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond brand.
"We wanted to give people a real reason to come in — good jewelry at good prices, plus a few things you wouldn't expect from a jewelry event. We're almost 60 years in, and the best part is still the same: people finding the right piece for the right person. The bazaar is us doing that at a bigger scale."
— Jewel Jalandoni-Camomot, Senior Marketing Manager, Oro China Jewelry
How to get in
Registration is free. Go to bit.ly/OCHolidayBazaar2026 or scan the QR code on the event poster, fill in your details, and you'll get your e-ticket.
Oro China Holiday Bazaar 2026 runs November 13-14, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., at Atlantic Hall, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City.
Tag @orochinajewelry when you post and use #OroChinaHolidayBazaar2026. (Sponsored Content)