Chito on Melai's upcoming TV show "Kuan on One": "walay kompetensya"

IN a Facebook post on Monday, June 27, 2024, Chito Samontina, ChitChat Ato ni host, expressed his sentiments on Melai Cantiveros' upcoming Bisaya TV reality show, "Kuan on One".

"Una sa tanan, tinud-anay ug kinasing-kasing ang akong pag congrats kay Melai. Lai, kahibaw naka. Basta I love you, Lai," writes Samontina.

In the same post, he also addressed concerns surfacing on the internet regarding the production of "Kuan and One" threatening "ChitChat Ato Ni".

On the contrary, Chito expressed joy and pride.

“Finally, ABS-CBN, na realize ninyo ang kakuyaw sa Bisdak," he wrote.

"Unsa pay tumong nako nga mag buhat og mga Binisaya nga programa — ang ipataas pa nato ang atong bandera, kun ikasakit ra diay nato kun nay lain nga programa," he added.

Samontina is an influencer based in Davao known for his relatable content featuring Bisaya personalities with funny and inspiring stories.

He is also very vocal in promoting Bisaya talents and personalities.

"Sa dugay nga panahon, sa kadaghan og mga Bisdak nga artista nga mga talented kaayo, matingala gyud ko nganong dili nalang pud buhatan ug Binisaya nga show ni sila. Isa na si Melai didto," he expressed.

Previously, Melai was seen in Chito's program, however not as a guest but as a host.

As of this writing, Samontina now has 3,100,000 followers on Facebook and 600,000 subscribers on YouTube. (Ardeshir Morales, HNU intern)