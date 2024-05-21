Chlorine levels delay MCWD’s Opao desal plant launch

THE Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has to wait further before it can start distributing desalinated waters to its consumers.

The MCWD was supposed to start the commissioning of its first water desalination plant in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City on May 17, 2024, but it was postponed to allow for further fine-tuning of the facility.

MCWD information officer Minerva Gerodias, in an interview on Tuesday, May 21, said flushing and cleaning in the plant still continue to minimize the level of chlorine residual.

She said the water district will have to reschedule within the week the start of water commissioning from the Opao desalination plant.

Gerodias said the safe level of chlorine residual for human consumption is 0.7 milligrams per liter. However, during their assessment on Tuesday morning, the chlorine residual was measured at eight milligrams per liter.

The desalination plant in Opao is expected to deliver an initial 10,000 cubic meters per day and up to 25,000 cubic meters per day at full capacity.

MCWD chairman of the board of directors Jose Daluz III, in previous interviews, said the Opao desalination plant was supposed to start operating in 2023, but delays were met due to concerns about excavation that would cause traffic congestion.

Daluz said the water coming from the Opao desalination plant is expected to provide water to 15,000 households in Mandaue City.

Desalination involves removing the salt and minerals from saline water, like seawater, to turn it into fresh water suitable for human consumption.

Some 70 percent of the water supply sourced by MCWD comes from below the ground, while the rest comes from surface waters like rivers and reservoirs.

The MCWD is relying on desalinated water supply to augment its existing water supplies. / JJL