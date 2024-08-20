CHO: Bacteria detected in Lapu's water sources

TO ENSURE potable water for the residents of Lapu-Lapu City, the sanitation department of the City Health Office (CHO) continues to implement interventions amid the detection of fecal indicator bacteria in some of the city’s water sources.

Ferdinand Tepait, CHO’s division chief for environmental health and sanitation, told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, that random household water surveillance conducted in the second quarter of the year found some samples positive for coliform bacteria and E. coli.

“Based on a rough estimate, more than 15 percent tested positive for coliform bacteria and E. coli. We tested all levels, with approximately 300 samples taken from our random household monitoring,” said Tepait.

Tepait emphasized that most of the contaminated water identified in their surveillance came from deep wells.

As part of its proactive measures, the CHO, in collaboration with the Environmental Health and Sanitation Surveillance Program of the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (Cesu), implements chlorination of contaminated water sources.

In emergency situations, the CHO will also distribute water purification tablets, known as Aquatabs, to treat water supplies. According to Tepait, one tablet can purify five gallons of water, making it safe to drink after 30 minutes.

The City is also conducting information drives and actively involving the barangays in community engagement and campaigns to address reported waterborne diseases.

“The City is conducting surveillance and monitoring, assessing every barangay and sitio, and informing the public through information dissemination campaigns on how to treat water supplies, practice hygiene and sanitation, and properly boil water,” Tepait said.

Causes of contamination

Tepait attributed the causes of water contamination and waterborne diseases to septic tanks situated near household water sources.

Tepait also explained that runoff water from open spaces and surface water from torrential rain could be additional factors contributing to water pollution.

He said they are monitoring septic tanks in all 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu to ensure the safety of potable water sources.

“Basically, all waste from the septic tank, whether human or animal, can reach your water source. Therefore, septic tanks should be at a standard distance of 25 meters away from the water source. That is outlined in our sanitation code,” Tepait said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“The farther your septic tank is, the better, because this could be a reason for waterborne diseases,” he added.

Based on data from the Cesu, there have been 85 cases of acute bloody diarrhea, 24 cases of acute viral hepatitis, and 22 cases of typhoid and paratyphoid fever from January to June this year.

During the same period in 2023, there were 82 cases of acute bloody diarrhea, 23 cases of acute viral hepatitis, and 15 cases of typhoid and paratyphoid fever.

Tepait added that cases of waterborne diseases in the city are not alarming and are being closely monitored.

He advises everyone to remain vigilant as the rainy season begins and to promptly report any cases to their nearest health centers. If there are concerns about household water sources, individuals are encouraged to visit the CHO for assistance. / DPC