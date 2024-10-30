CHO: Mactan water now free from contamination

THE water that earlier caused diarrhea to 25 residents of Sitio St. Vincent in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City tested negative for the presence of E. Coli bacteria.

The Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (CHO) attributed the infection experienced by the residents to when the water supplier stopped its chlorination on the water supplied to around 150 households in Sitio St. Vincent.

CHO head Agnes Realiza, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, said all three water samples collected from the source of water, a deep well, turned out negative of E. Coli bacteria.

The cases of diarrhea and vomiting experienced by the residents, mostly aged one to 10 years old, started on Oct. 12, with eight of them hospitalized.

Realiza, quoting the water supplier, said the water utility had a chlorinator, but was temporarily transferred to another water source, which halted the chlorination process.

Realiza said the water supplier might have already applied chlorine on the day they have collected the water samples.

“My sanitation inspector reported that the water smelled like chlorine…That’s why on Wednesday, when we conducted the sample, it turned out negative because they already applied chlorine,” said Realiza.

With the test result, Realiza said the chlorination conducted was effective and water coming from the deep well is now safe.

“The results are already negative and safe. No cases followed after the 25 individuals because of our chlorination,” said Realiza in Cebuano.

Water tanks in the area were also replaced.

Realiza said health officials will continuously monitor and follow up the area to prevent new cases from arising.

As of Wednesday, no new cases of diarrhea have been reported in Lapu-Lapu City, said Realiza. / DPC