CHO monitors 6 suspected cases of mpox

SIX persons suspected of suffering from Monkeypox (mpox) in Mandaue City are currently under strict observation and have been isolated for 21 days to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

City Health Officer (CHO) Dr. Debra Catulong, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, said the cases were identified during consultations held last week.

She said samples from the patients have already been sent to the Department of Health (DOH) 7 to be forwarded to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for further analysis.

However, results may take up to three weeks to return, as the capability for diagnosis has not yet been fully established locally, she said.

Catulong said the patients include both male and female who have no travel history outside the country and the region, but she did not say how many are male and how many are female.

According to a previous report by SunStar Cebu, the DOH 7 recorded five suspected cases of mpox in the region as of Aug. 27.

Catulong did not specify the exact date when the six suspected cases in Mandaue City were identified.

The six patients have been advised to strictly adhere to home isolation protocols, given that mpox primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact, saliva and other close interactions.

To support these patients, health authorities have provided them with medical and food kits to help them manage their condition while isolated.

Emphasizing the importance of following medical advice, Catulong urged the public to comply with isolation orders to contain the virus.

“If a doctor advises home isolation, it’s vital to follow through for the safety of everyone. By limiting contact, we can prevent the virus from spreading further. Mpox is generally self-limiting unless compounded by other infections, which could worsen the condition,” she said in Cebuano.

The initial symptoms of mpox resemble those of other viral infections, including a fever that lasts for three to four days, followed by the appearance of specific rashes.

Catulong noted that while home remedies — such as staying hydrated, resting, and taking paracetamol — can help manage symptoms, medical consultation remains crucial if symptoms persist or worsen.

To prevent the spread of mpox, Catulong recommended measures similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic, including wearing masks in crowded areas, frequent handwashing, maintaining well-ventilated living spaces and using masks at the first sign of infection.

Catulong also clarified the difference between mpox and chickenpox, noting that while rashes are present in both illnesses, mpox lesions typically develop simultaneously, primarily on the face, hands and feet. In contrast, chickenpox lesions appear in different stages across the body.

She assured that mpox is generally not fatal unless the patient has pre-existing health conditions.

“People with hypertension, diabetes, or other illnesses are at higher risk, but those with strong immune systems should recover with proper medical care,” she said in Cebuano.

Catulong expressed concern over an incident involving one of the suspected cases who was seen violating home isolation to purchase groceries.

After being caught, the individual promised to comply with isolation guidelines.

The CHO has initiated community awareness campaigns, barangay sessions and social media outreach to inform the public about mpox.

Additionally, a fast lane has been established at local health centers to prioritize individuals presenting symptoms of the disease.