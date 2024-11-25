CHO seeks budget hike for 2025

TO CONTINUOUSLY support health initiatives, the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (CHO) has proposed a 13.67 percent budget increase for 2025.

Out of the City’s proposed P4 billion annual budget for 2025, P139.219 million is allocated for CHO operations under the social services sector.

CHO administrative officer Antoinne Fatima Tumulak told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, that the increase from P122.47 million in 2024 will fund priority health programs and essential supplies.

“Every goal of any department aims to increase their annual budget. If you analyze the needs of the office in terms of programs and population, the demand is really high. Our goal is to adjust to our needs and it’s really better if an increase (budget) happens,” said Tumulak in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“We are slowly making progress… More would have been better, but with a 13 percent increase, it’s already a good improvement,” she added.

The funding includes the mandated programs of the Department of Health (DOH), which include DOH Disaster Risk Management for Health.

Programs for anti-rabies, tuberculosis and flu, as well as medicines for diabetes and hypertension, and supplies for tetanus and human immunodeficiency virus, are also covered.

Tumulak said the account codes for next year have been specified to prioritize the areas that acquire urgency.

Allocation

She disclosed that a budget of P15 million is allocated for the rabies vaccine, while at least P2 million is proposed for hypertension and diabetes medications.

The rabies vaccine has the highest allocation due to the number of animal bite cases in the city. Tumulak said they cater to around 500 patients per day.

In addition, other priority programs, such as health promotions, which focus on the importance of spreading information about health-related prevention, were included in the funding.

The City Government’s proposed P4 billion annual budget includes a general fund allocation of P3.6 billion.

Additionally, two special accounts are allocated: P285.41 million for hospital operations and P33 million for the market and slaughterhouse.

The 2025 general fund proposal is P500 million higher than the 2024 budget of P3.070 billion. / DPC