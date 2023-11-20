Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo aim for semis berths in PVL

THE Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers look to claim victories against their respective opponents as the Final Four race heats up in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Sharing identical 6-1 (win-loss) records, the Crossovers and the Flying Titans seek to move closer to the next phase while trying to build a cushion against the challenge posed by at least five teams that are still vying for the semis.

Chery Tiggo clashes with Cignal at 4 p.m. Both are on successful streaks with the Crossovers routing the PLDT High Speed Hitters in four sets last Nov. 11 to cap a four-game run and the HD Spikers annexing a similar four-set triumph over an embattled F2 Logistics side that pushed their roll to five.

But it will be a duel of adjustments with Chery Tiggo featuring a deep bench that includes the Laure sisters, Eya and EJ, veterans Mylene Paat, middle Cza Carandang and the improved pair of Pauline Gaston and Cess Robles.

The clash will also showcase a showdown of setters with Cignal’s Gel Cayuna, one of the league’s top playmakers, leading the charge. Coach Shaq delos Santos also has a formidable supporting cast in Roselyn Doria, Riri Meneses, Chin Basas, Chay Troncoso and

Gen Casugod.

The 6 p.m. match will feature a match between Choco Mucho and F2 Logistics, which finds itself in a battle for survival after consecutive defeats dropped the Cargo Movers to joint sixth with Petro Gazz

Angels at 4-4.

F2 Logistics needs to sweep its last three matches to have a shot at the last semis berth in the tournament.