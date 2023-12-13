Choco Mucho edges Cignal, breaks into PVL finals

THE Choco Mucho Flying Titans is headed to the Premier Volleyball League finals for the first time, as the team edged the Cignal HD Spikers in a classic five-setter, 25-20, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, in the All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Tuesday night, Dec. 12, 2023.

Choco Mucho, which has finished no higher than joint fourth place twice in seven conference campaigns, will be taking on sister team and six-time champion Creamline in Game One of the best-of-three finals starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“We’re just grateful that we were able to reach the semis,” said Cebuana ace setter Deanna Wong, who sparked the Flying Titans’ victory with 24 excellent sets.

“But the whole team’s goal is to win the championship. We worked hard for this win, and it’s all about teamwork.”

Throughout the intense two-hour, nine-minute match, Wong showcased her setting skills, involving various players in the team’s offense. Middle Cherry Nunag, in particular, shone with Wong’s feeds for successful quick attacks. Sisi Rondina and Kat Tolentino, the team’s 1-2 scoring punch, also flourished on both flanks.

Rondina, the pride of Compostela, finished with 21 points, highlighted by her signature power blasts from above her blockers, while Tolentino delivered 17 markers, including a number of clutch hits.

Nunag also took the spotlight with 12 points, the same output put in by Maddie Madayag, while Isa Molde added 10 markers to underscore the Flying Titans’ balanced offensive punch.

Cignal and Chery Tiggo will slug it out for the bronze on their side of the best-of-three playoffs.