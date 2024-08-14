Choco Mucho prevails vs. Cherry Tigo 6

MANILA – Mary Anne Mendrez scored 18 points as Choco Mucho survived Chery Tiggo, 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 19-25, 15-12, to keep its quarterfinal bid alive in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Aleona Denise Manabat contributed 17 points, 16 on attacks, while Madeleine Yrene Madayag and Zoi Faki added 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Flying Titans, who improved their record to 2-4.

“It was a great test. We’ve lost two five-set games in the first round, but this win showed our work ethic in practice. I’m so proud of my team,” said Faki, who had nine digs and eight excellent receptions.

Mendrez made five points to help Choco Mucho break away from a 4-all count in the fifth set, while Manabat scored back-to-back attacks as the Flying Titans wrapped up the match in 2 hours and 19 minutes.

“Despite losing a two-set lead, our mindset was fixed on winning the game because we knew it wasn’t over yet. We’re taking it one game at a time, staying focused,” said Mendrez, who had two blocks and two aces.

“I’m super thankful for the trust from the coaches and the support of my teammates, who were always behind me,” added the former University of the East standout.

Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin Jr. noted the team’s confidence.

“I think the big factor is that they now believe in what we want to achieve. In our previous games, there was some doubt about whether we could overcome the challenges we faced,” he said.

“Although it’s not easy, Chery Tiggo really worked hard. At least now, we saw that even if we are down with four losses, the team keeps on fighting so I am very thankful for our performance.”

Katherine Briana Bell finished with 25 points for Chery Tiggo, which fell into a tie for fifth place with idle Capital1 at 4-2.

Pauline Marie Gaston added 15 points, including five blocks; Victoria Galang scored 10 points, eight on attacks; and Mary Rhose Dapol had eight points, including three aces. / PNA