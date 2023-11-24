Choco Mucho secures PVL semis spot

THE Choco Mucho Flying Titans got the best of PLDT, 25-20, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12, to earn a spot in the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Thursday night, Nov. 23, 2023.

It was a hard-earned victory for Choco Mucho, which rallied from a 2-1 set deficit, to take their eighth win in a row, and, more importantly, formalize its entry to the next round.

Choco Mucho also pulled sister team and unbeaten Creamline to the semis after the Cool Smashers toppled the Nxled Chameleons, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, in an earlier game on Thursday.

With an 8-0 card, Creamline took the first semis seat with Choco Mucho annexing the next with an 8-1 slate, leaving the Chery Tiggo (7-1) and Cignal (6-3), Petro Gazz (5-4) and PLDT to battle for the last two slots.

The loss dropped the High Speed Hitters to joint fifth.

Cebuana Sisi Rondina, who spearheaded Choco Mucho’s fightback in the fourth, soared for another 20-point game, while Maddie Madayag played superbly with 18 points. Another Cebuana, Isa Molde, finished with 15 points.